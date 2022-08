Two adult women and two men received medical attention and were taken to hospital in critical condition. | Photo: FOX TV reproduction

Four people were injured and are in critical condition after being struck by lightning that struck on Thursday (4) near the White House, the US president’s residence in Washington.

In a press conference, the spokesman of the fire department of the American capital, Vito Maggiolo, said that two women and two adult men received medical attention and were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The lightning struck Lafayette Square, located north of the White House, during a large storm of rain and wind that was falling in Washington at that time.

The four people were found in a wooded area near the famous statue of former US President Andrew Jackson and, before the arrival of emergency services, they received care from the Park Police and the Secret Service, in charge of protecting the presidential residence.