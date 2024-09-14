

Liverpool (Reuters)

Nottingham Forest pulled off a major upset by beating hosts Liverpool 1-0 in the Premier League, thanks to a second-half goal from substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Liverpool dominated the first half, with Luis Diaz hitting the post in the 17th minute, but the lack of understanding between their attackers was evident on several occasions, and the team lacked fluidity and scoring instinct.

Liverpool paid the price in the 72nd minute, when substitute Anthony Elanga passed the ball to Hudson-Odoi, who scored the only goal of the match with a tremendous shot.

Having won their first three league games convincingly, without conceding a goal, under manager Arne Slot, Liverpool ran short of ideas in their quest for an equaliser, with Virgil van Dijk heading narrowly over the bar.

