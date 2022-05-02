The hail storm that shook the Region of Murcia on Monday also unleashed lightning that caused a forest fire in the area of ​​La Huertanica, in Moratalla. As reported by 112, this situation was foreseen, so the emergency services acted quickly so that the fire did not cause great damage.

After 5:00 p.m., the head of the Calasparra Forestry Brigade traveled to the scene to assess the scope of the incident and, subsequently, coordinate the work of the Calasparra Forestry Brigade. Less than two hours later, the fire had already been extinguished and the troops moved to another fire, declared in the Sierra del Molino de Calasparra whose evolution. In this case, he was left in the dark and the members of the forestry brigade quickly controlled him.