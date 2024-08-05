Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Press Split

Lightning struck the popular tourist beach Alba Adriatica (photo) in Italy. Three women were injured. Rimini also felt the storm. © Lorenzo Di Cola/imago/Jamil Sadegholvaad (Facebook)

Summer storms rage in Italy. Lightning strikes a beach full of holidaymakers. A falling branch kills a man.

Rome – Weather extremes make Italy The south of the country is suffering from massive drought, while severe storms with lightning, storms and hail dominate the centre and the north. Panic on the beach was caused by a lightning strike on the coast of Abruzzo, reports the Italian broadcaster Rainews.itSeveral people, including holidaymakers, were injured, some seriously. In Salerno, the unstable weather claimed one life.

A series of lightning strikes occurred in Abruzzo on Saturday (3 August). Completely unexpectedly, lightning struck the beach of Alba Adriatica (Teramo) on the coast. Due to the heat, the beach was well attended by bathers at the time, reports the ilmessaggero.it. The sky was cloudy and it drizzled a little around midday, then the moment of shock.

Severe storms in Italy: Lightning strikes beach full of tourists – three women injured

“The sky was cloudy and it had drizzled for a few minutes, but there were still a lot of people there. A bang was heard and then panic arose, an apocalyptic scene,” quoted rainews.it Witnesses to the lightning strike. Three women were struck by lightning, two of them seriously injured.

A 41-year-old woman from Alba Adriatica suffered a cardiac arrest and was able to be resuscitated with a defibrillator. The local woman was flown directly from the beach to a hospital by a rescue helicopter. She is being treated in the intensive care unit. A vacationer from Belgium also had to be taken to hospital. The 64-year-old suffered from paralysis and had a heart attack during the rescue.

The third injured woman, a 44-year-old, had to be taken to the emergency room with paralysis in her leg. All three women were walking on the beach and were not in the sea, it is said. The lightning left traces in the sand and struck between the parasols.

Salerno: Falling branch fatally injures man

However, a 75-year-old man died in the Salerno area. A fallen branch had fatally injured the man. His family called the emergency services when the man did not return home, reports stol.itHe was found lifeless on his property. Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

The Italian civil protection agency warned on Saturday of storms and lightning in various regions of Italy and also in Abruzzo. Rimini was also hit hard by the storm. The city reported flooded underpasses and streets, fallen trees and power outages in various parts of the city. Despite the heavy thunderstorms, it will remain hot in the next few days. Experts expect sweltering heat in Italy until mid-August.

In South Tyrol, severe storms caused devastating mudslides at the beginning of August. In July, the state of emergency on Lake Garda made headlines. (ml)