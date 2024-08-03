A lightning bolt struck the Alba Adriatica beach full of tourists. At least three bathers were involved, one of them was seriously injured: he was rescued by helicopter and transferred to the hospital in Teramo. The incident occurred around midday on the southern coast, between the concessions Little Chalet and Copacabana.



Avoiding Cell Phones and Crouching Down: What to Do in the Event of Lightning 03 August 2024

From initial information it seems that the injured there would be three womenone in more serious conditions. The lightning would have struck a French woman of about 60 years old and two Italian women of about 40 years old. One of the two 40-year-olds was unconscious when she was rescued and transported by helicopter, together with another of the two injured, to the hospital in Teramo.

The lightning struck the shoreline, where the three women were walking, but not the water, where the consequences would likely have been worse.