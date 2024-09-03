The image was so spectacular that Team New Zealand decided to abandon the race that was in play and return to base due to the risk involved. Lightning struck the sea off Barcelona just 200 metres from Luna Rossa when the Italians and New Zealanders were competing head to head on the fifth day of the America’s Cup. The Italian team comfortably beat the Defender, but the race could not be completed because the kiwis They left the race course before the organisation had time to make any decisions.

Technically, Team New Zealand was disqualified for crossing the limits in the middle of the race, but within a few minutes the judges suspended the races due to the risk of an electrical storm. The masts of the sail, racing at full speed in the middle of the maritime plain, had been transformed into unexpected and dangerous lightning rods.

The weather impact put a very important sporting day on the back burner. Alinghi Red Bull Racing (Switzerland) saved a match ball which was almost definitive against the Orient Express (France) in the head to head between the last two classified. The last classified of the five participants in the Round Robin that will be held until the 8th (the Defender participates, but does not score because it is directly classified for the Final Match) will be eliminated, and with the French victory both teams occupy the last place with one point (the one they have earned against the other). In case of a final tie, a tie-breaking race will be necessary.

In the second race of the day, the Italian Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli surprised the all-powerful Team New Zealand, overtaking them after a great manoeuvre at the start. kiwis They even lost their flight, but were able to quickly regain speed on the windiest day of the competition, with gusts of between 11 and 13 knots (20 to 24 km/h). The defending champions reached speeds of over 50 knots (93 km/h).

The organisers expect the two remaining rounds, which were to see American Magic (USA) take on INEOS Britannia (UK) and Luna Rossa take on Orient Express, to take place on Wednesday.

