Lightning set fire to an apartment building in Savonlinna – residents are evacuated, some taken to hospital

In Savonlinna lightning has struck the roof of a six-storey apartment building and set the roof of the house on fire, the South Savo Rescue Department reports. The fire has spread from the roof to other parts of the building as well.

The evacuation of the residents of the house on Asemantie is still ongoing.

– Some residents have inhaled flue gases and some have been hospitalized, says the firefighter on duty Eero Aho.

There are several rescue units, police and first aid.

According to the on-call firefighter, there is a lot of smoke and the area has been given hazard statement due to smoke that is hazardous to health. People in the area are advised to turn off the ventilation and stay indoors, as well as to wait for information about the end of the accident.

The rescue service also urges to avoid unnecessary movement in the immediate vicinity of the site due to heavy emergency vehicle traffic.

The entire building will suffer extensive smoke, fire and water damage.

The Rescue Department received an alarm of the fire at 00.26 on the night between Friday and Saturday.