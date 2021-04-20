Lightning has run out of gunpowder in these last two days. The franjirrojos did not see a goal against Mirandés (0-1) or against Logroñés (0-0), so 195 minutes have passed since they got their last goal. That spectacular left foot from Isi, in the 75th minute, the comeback against Girona culminated (2-1) and it was his last triumph. The Vallecano team is having a hard time scoring this season and he averages just 1.17 points per game.

This is not a new circumstance, since Rayo has missed a target in thirteen games, which represents 37.14% of the total. And throughout that drought he has managed to scratch four draws (Oviedo, Cartagena, Girona and Logroñés). “We generate several occasions, but we do not take advantage of them. In the end we also ran the risk of being caught against one. Now every point is fought to the fullest“, analyzed Iraola after the tables of Las Gaunas.

The Basque coach opted for rotations to give air to their players, who have had to face three crashes in eight days and the forward has not been immune to the changes. Antoñín started against Girona and Logroñés, while Guerrero started against Mirandés. Neither of them were lucky in the face of goal, a subject in which Isi continues to excel. The Murcian winger is still the top scorer for the Strip with seven goals.