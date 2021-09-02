fromFlorian Naumann conclude

Who won the TV triall? The answer is entirely in the eyes of the voters – but an initial poll is likely to shock the Union again.

Berlin / Munich – The first chancellor triall before the federal election in 2021 * is history. There were no big surprises or mistakes – Annalena Baerbock * tried to address family-friendly people and the big word of “new beginning”, Olaf Scholz * supported the state, Armin Laschet * introduced “stability” and a more aggressive pace. Even if with a somewhat idiosyncratic conclusion.

Is there even a winner in this constellation? According to a quick survey by the Forsa Institute for the Triell broadcasters RTL and n-tv, at least on the first impression and in this survey, Scholz seems to have made the race. For Laschet, however, things are not looking as good.

Triell survey: viewers identify winners in the group of candidates for chancellor – Laschet punished again

According to the information, at least 36 percent of those questioned saw Scholz as the winner of the round after the Triell. 30 percent of the survey participants made Baerbock the winner. Only 25 percent recognized Laschet * as the greatest beneficiary of the first round. 9 percent of those questioned saw no winner at all. The race was closer than in the most recent Chancellor polls * – but again with a bad ending for the Union Chancellor candidate.

First relief after the triumph: Armin Laschet and Annalena Baerbock dare the corona handshake. © Michael Kappeler / dpa

Forsa also asked the audience who came across as “the most likeable”. A very similar picture emerged here: 38 percent of those questioned saw Scholz ahead in this regard. Baerbock * was on the heels of the SPD candidate with 37 percent. Laschet also remained behind in this category: 22 percent of the survey participants named the Union candidate as the most sympathetic Triell discussant. And when asked about the most credible Triellanten, the ranking was: Scholz, Baerbock, Laschet.

The result of the survey on another question is likely to be particularly painful for the Union: “Who do you trust most likely to lead the country?” Is the topic. Laschet crossed the finish line with 24 percent, just ahead of Baerbock (20 percent). However, Scholz’s lead turned out to be quite overwhelming: 47 percent of those surveyed voted for the SPD man.

Survey on Triell winner is clear – Söder praises Laschet on Twitter

As expected, the country’s well-known politicians celebrated their party friends as winners of the Triell on Twitter. “There is only a real departure towards climate-friendly prosperity with Annalena Baerbock,” said Green Party leader Katrin Göring-Eckart in the short message service. Olaf Scholz showed “objectively and confidently why he is the right Chancellor for Germany,” said Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s survey favorite Manuela Schwesig.

The applause of Markus Söders * for his candidate for chancellor still seemed to have the greatest news value: After weeks of teasing, the CSU boss Armin Laschet gave unreserved praise. “Strong performance and clear victory by Armin Laschet”, he judged. There was gentle ridicule from the FDP: “We agree that Christian Lindner is missing in this round, right?” Wrote Bavaria’s Liberal regional chief Daniel Föst.

Söder had criticized Baerbock again on Sunday afternoon. In the ARD “summer interview” he also warned of a “bugbear”. (fn)

