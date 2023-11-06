Although Rocket League hit the market in 2015, the Psyonix game continues to find ways to stay current. One of these is through collaborations, and although we have seen classic cars throughout the eight years that this title has had, none compares to Lightning McQueen, which will be available in this title tomorrow.

That’s right, the winner of the Piston Cup and one of the most iconic Disney characters will be part of Rocket League starting tomorrow, November 7, 2023. For only 2,500 credits, all users will have the opportunity to purchase a package that not only includes a unique skin, but also gives access to a series of cosmetic accessories that fans of this animated film cannot miss. Here’s what’s included in the package:

-Lightning McQueen Car (Dominus Hitbox)

-Rust-eze decal

-Dinosaur decal

-Cruise decal

-Lightyear racing wheels

-Lightyear Dinoco wheels

-Lightyear Whitewall wheels

-Ka-chow’s goal explosion

-Lightning McQueen player banner

-Player Anthem “Life Is A Highway” by Rascal Flatts

As you could see, Lightning McQueen car is the first Rocket League skin to feature dynamic expressions. Depending on your actions, the car will have unique easy animations. It will be interesting to see if Rocket League achieve similar collaborations in the future, although there are not many cars with a life of their own that are as popular as this one.

We remind you that the collaboration with Lightning McQueen cars coming to Rocket League tomorrow. On related topics, Rocket League It already has its own battle royale.

Editor’s Note:

This is a fun collaboration, and it’s very likely that Epic Games, who are the masters of this type of additional content, was one of the main people responsible for making this a reality. We look forward to more collaborations like this in the future.

Via: Rocket League