The same mistakes inevitably lead to the same results. The Ray generated and generated, in the second half, but did not hit. Quite the opposite of his rival, in this case Leganés, lethal on his rare occasions. And it doesn’t matter when you read it because the red-reds are looping, trapped in time, reliving their particular Groundhog Day, while Girona has lifted the playoffs. The pepineros went ahead thanks to Miguel and a perfect counter, while Trejo – today, Iraola’s bet for the lead – saved a penalty point. An income that seats visitors in heaven and complicates that paradise of promotion to locals.

The first frames of the meeting made the plot clear. Vallecas’s film would be a thriller, with dramatic overtones. Dimitrievski kicked his foot. One against one with Miguel, later invalidated for offside. That impetus from Leganés was the wake-up call for Rayo, which appeared in the enemy area. Álvaro was discharged and Baby, from a lateral foul, caused Risk’s first intervention. The sequences passed from one goal to the other. Until the pepineros took center stage in a book counterattack, which Miguel – assisted by Eraso – culminated controlling the ball, dribbling Dimi in a bad exit and marking an empty door. A deja vu In all rules.

The locals had the possession – once again, sterile – and the visitors, the real danger. The franjirroja rear was used thoroughly to reduce waters, since their opponents trusted everything at speed and verticality, always with Miguel prowling around. Another of the pepineros who was playing a prominent role, Omeruo, had to leave the field injured. While, Rayo tried to get into the game, with a volley from Trejo that was lost high. Beyond that spark, the Lega continued to handle the duel at will. Óscar Valentín was providential and cleared a shot by Javi Hernández from under sticks in a corner. And on the edge of the break, Arnáiz set off the alarms again due to annoyances, for which in the end he would end up being replaced by Sabin Merino.

Everything pointed to the fact that the second part would follow the same path as the first, but the Strip changed the script. Risk blocked a header from Comesaña, a pass from Fran García, and immediately afterwards Sabin Merino committed penalty on Isi. A stomp that Trujillo Suárez pointed out after seeing it in the VAR. Trejo did not fail and put the tie from eleven meters. This was a new beginning for hosts whose stay was extended by the point outside of the promotion.

The Lightning cast the rest. All eyes were on Baby, hero of the last battles, every time he took a foul. Riesgo worked the miracle by taking a close-range shot from Óscar Valentín with his mitten. The Lega was in the doldrums and the red-fringes felt they could get their hands on it, they would have to with Guerrero and without Baby, who left the green for muscle problems. The alluvium of the vallecanos and the visitors, dry, followed. What’s more, Leganés touched 1-2 when a head of Sabin Merino crashed on the stick. The Strip again let the train escape and is still immersed in a bad streak that has lasted five days …