A tragedy – which was recorded on social networks – occurred in the quiets beaches of Maruatalocated in the municipality of Aquila, Michoacanwhen a rayo hit two people who were walking on the beach.

This event occurred last Friday and has shocked the local community and visitors who were in the area.

The moment when The lightning struck these two people, a man and a womanwas documented in a video that went viral on social networks.

The electric shock surprised the couple while they were walking along the Mexican beach, leaving everyone present stunned by the shocking scene.

Sadly, the woman, identified as Elvia de Jesús, lost her life at the same place as the incident due to the power of the lightning.

On the other hand, the man affected by the electric shock was immediately taken to a hospital, but unfortunately, he could not survive his serious injuries and died while receiving medical attention.

It is presumed that both victims of the tragic incident were a couple of tourists from the state of Guanajuato.