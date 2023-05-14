two women died after lightning struck the tree in which sand they were sheltering from the rain, besides them two other people were injuredin Axtla de Terrazas, San Luis Potosi.

The events were recorded this Saturday afternoon around 2:52 p.m., on Benito Juárez street, in the community of Ahuacatitla, where four people were found injured by lightning.

According to local media, elements of the Municipal Civil Protection of Axtla de Terrazas were mobilized to the place, who confirmed the fact.

When reviewing the victims, they determined that two women had already lost their lives due to the electrical impact of lightning; were identified as Ana Lilia, 49 years old, and Juanita Lucas d.e 39 years old, both residing in Ahuacatitla.

They also found two other injured people who were transferred to the Santa Catarina de Axtla de Terrazas hospital; It was about José Manuel, 18 years old, and Perla, 31 years old.

So far it is known that their state of health is reported as delicate, but that the doctors are taking the necessary actions to stabilize them.

Elements of the Municipal Police and the State Civil Guard (GCE) of San Luis Potosí remained at the scene of the events, carrying out the corresponding inquiries.