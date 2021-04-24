Lightning killed a woman in the town of Gus-Khrustalny, Vladimir region. This was reported in the regional department of the Investigative Committee, reports RIA News…

The department said that the woman did not have time to hide from the thunder and rain during the subbotnik. She was found with no signs of life. “It struck me with lightning. A pre-investigation check is underway, ”the Investigative Committee said.

The deceased Olga Novskaya was the chief specialist of the capital construction department of a municipal government institution.

Earlier, a seven-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning on the shores of the Gulf of Finland. The incident occurred during a thunderstorm on the beach in the Petrodvortsovy district of St. Petersburg. The child was with his parents in a country hotel.