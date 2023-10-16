Home page World

Anxious minutes on a holiday flight: A lightning strike hits an Airbus with 178 passengers on board on its flight from Hamburg to Antalya. The plane has to land in Munich.

Munich – A lightning strike caused an unusual incident on a holiday plane on Sunday (October 16th). An Airbus A320 with 178 passengers on board, on the way from Hamburg to the Turkish holiday metropolis of Antalya, was struck by lightning and had to be taken into flight unscheduled Munich land.

Anxious minutes on Turkey flight to Germany: Lightning hits plane with 178 passengers

The incident about first the portal Aviation Herald reported, happened during the climb from Hamburg runway 33 when lightning struck the holiday plane. The Condor Airbus A320-200, registration D-AICG, with flight number DE-154 was actually supposed to fly directly to Antalya in Turkey.

“The crew initially continued the climb, but then stopped at FL270 and decided to divert to Munich, where the aircraft landed overweight but safely on runway 26L about 50 minutes after departure,” reports Aviation Herald.

Shocking moment above the clouds: Lightning strikes Airbus with 178 passengers on board

The plane, operated by the airline Condor, was diverted “purely as a precaution” to Munich, where the passengers and crew members left the plane regularly, a spokeswoman for the airline explained when asked HNA.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. “At no time” was there any danger to the 178 guests and six crew members.

A replacement A320-200 aircraft, registration D-AICF, continued the flight and arrived in Antalya about two hours late. “The safety of our guests and crew members is our top priority at all times,” said the airline spokeswoman. “As is usual in these cases,” the Airbus A320 with the registration D-AICG is currently being technically checked in Munich. “According to initial findings, the machine can probably be used in flight operations again in the short term”