Don't expect to see him wagging his tail, much less that he celebrates when you get home. On the other hand, he can detect a bomb and become the number one enemy of the most dangerous criminals. His name? Saetta, the first robot dog supplied to the Carabinieri. A very sophisticated trinket that agents will be able to control from a distance of 150 meters from a tablet, and which will be able to climb stairs or enter places no one can reach.

Among its many features there is also the possibility of identifying unexploded ordnance using its robotic arm, which will be particularly useful with New Year's Eve upon us. It can map locations with radar to detect possible threats as well as traces of explosives and chemical and radiological agents.

Created by Boston Dynamics, an American multinational specialized in robots, Saetta will also serve to raise the bar of safety in view of the 2025 Jubilee, which will welcome millions of people to Rome. “Innovating also means raising safety standards for soldiers employed in the most risky contexts,” explains a note from the force. “The future becomes the present”.