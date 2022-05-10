The new car brand Lucid Motors opens its first European showroom this week. Munich has the scoop. Sales and service locations in the Netherlands, Norway and Switzerland will follow later this year. Among other things, a range of 900 kilometers and a lot of engine power should lure the buyers.

The still young car brand Lucid Motors comes from the American state of California. The cars will be produced at a new facility in Casa Grande, Arizona. Since September last year, the first Lucid Motors model, the Air, could already be reserved in the Netherlands for a deposit of €900. Now it has been announced that those who have pre-ordered can opt for two special versions: the Dream Edition P and Dream Edition R.

Top speed 270 km/h and acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds

The Dream Edition P – where the P stands for Performance – has 1,126 hp engine power. This accelerates the car to a speed of 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds. The Lucid Air Dream Edition R – where the R stands for Range – still has 946 horsepower and it takes 2.9 seconds to accelerate from standstill to 100 km/h. This version can travel 900 kilometers on a battery charge, setting a record in the current market. The top speed of both versions is 270 km/h, which is also extremely high for a fully electric car. The price of both special versions is €220,000. See also Chanel presents its new Métiers d'Art collection

The Air always has two electric motors and four-wheel drive and an extremely high voltage in the powertrain of 924 Volts. In addition to the two special versions, Lucid Air Pure, Air Touring and Air Grand Touring will also be available soon. Their prices start at around $100,000.

Our auto editors recently drove the Lucid Air in California. You can find the report here.







