In Russia, the first death of a person from a lightning strike occurred this year. The victim was a 61-year-old employee of the city administration of Gus-Khrustalny. The woman was found dead with burns during a cleanup in the park. Rescuers, doctors and physicists told Izvestia how to behave during a thunderstorm so as not to suffer from lightning.

Lightning victims

In Russia, the first death of a person from a lightning strike occurred this year. A sacrifice became Olga Novskaya, 61, a resident of the Vladimir region.

As reported, the tragedy occurred in one of the parks in the city of Gus-Khrustalny. On April 23, employees of the local administration held a volunteer clean-up there. At this time, a thunderstorm began, and lightning hit the chief specialist of the capital construction department. The woman died on the spot from her burns.

Such cases occur with sad regularity. Last summer on the shores of the Gulf of Finland perished seven year old boy. The child and his parents were in a country house in the Petrodvortsov district of St. Petersburg.

Photo: Izvestia / Konstantin Kokoshkin

In the summer of 2019 in the Chelyabinsk region passed away A 58-year-old woman bathing in a river during a thunderstorm. Lightning struck her gold chain. When the woman was dragged ashore, she was dead. The cause of the incident was called natural electrical injury.

Experts told Izvestia how to behave during a thunderstorm if you stayed indoors or found yourself in nature.

Season of thunderstorms

In Central Russia, the season of thunderstorms begins in May and ends in September, and in the southern regions they are observed almost all year round, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Izvestia. The main danger during a thunderstorm is a lightning strike. In addition to the usual linear one, a spherical ball sometimes appears – a luminous ball floating in the air and exploding when it collides with any solid object.

To reduce the risk of lightning damage to buildings, special lightning protection is installed on them in the form of grounded metal masts and wires stretched high above the facility’s structures. because outdoors, the risk of injury is much higher.

– Before going out into the countryside, be sure to check the weather forecast. If a thunderstorm is predicted, then postpone the rest to another day, – advise the Ministry of Emergencies.

Photo: Izvestia / Konstantin Kokoshkin

If you have already found yourself in nature and noticed a thunderstorm front, then first of all you need to determine the approximate distance to it by the delay time of the first thunderclap and a flash of lightning, and also estimate whether the front is approaching or receding.

– Since the speed of light is enormous (300 thousand km / s), we observe a flash of lightning instantly. Therefore, the sound delay will be determined by the distance and its speed. If the sound delay increases, then the thunderstorm front recedes, and if it decreases, it approaches. Lightning is dangerous when it is followed by a thunderclap. In this case, you need to take precautions, – note in the department.

Security measures

The safest thing during a thunderstorm is to stay at home or in any room, says Stanislav Vinogradov, deputy head of the general physics department at MIPT, in an interview with Izvestia. It is possible to use household appliances and a computer, but it is worth considering the risks for technology: it may fail.

If you are in a rural area, the Ministry of Emergency Situations advises to close windows, doors and ventilation openings in the house and not to heat the stove. In addition, you should not talk on the phone: lightning can get into the wires stretched between the posts.

– During lightning strikes, do not come close to electrical wiring, lightning rods, roof drains, antenna, do not stand near a window, if possible, turn off the TV, radio and other electrical appliances, – they say in the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Photo: TASS / Artem Geodakyan

If a thunderstorm caught you in the field, do not lie on the ground, exposing your whole body to the current. Go down into a ravine or other lowland and squat with your arms around your legs. Never try to hide under a tree.

“Lightning chooses the tallest objects, therefore, being in an open area, you can become one of them,” explains Maria Menshikova, senior medical consultant at Teledoctor24. – The distance from tall single objects must be at least 200 m.

The safest way to find shelter in the forest is under small bushes. But from trees, especially pines, oaks and poplars, it is better to stay away – at a distance of at least 4–5 m. It is even more dangerous to be near water, and even more so to swim in water bodies – there is a great risk that lightning will hit them.

– If you are caught in a thunderstorm on a hike, you need to extinguish the fire, take metal dishes outside the camp and change into dry clothes. Wet clothes are also capable of attracting zippers, just like the surface of a body of water. , – notes the interlocutor of Izvestia.

Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Bednyakov

In addition to water and wet clothes, a working mobile phone, an umbrella (especially knitting needles and a rod) and any metal things (keys, tools) can attract a zipper.

Ball lightning

If a thunderstorm finds you in your car, do not leave it. You will be safe there, because even with a lightning strike, the discharge will pass over the metal surface, says Stanislav Vinogradov. But it is dangerous to ride a bicycle or motorcycle at this time.

In rare cases, during a thunderstorm, you can meet with ball lightning, which can enter the room through open vents, windows and doors. For this reason, it is better to exclude any drafts in the apartment.

– If the ball lightning is moving in your direction, never throw objects at it in an attempt to change direction. Upon collision with any object, lightning will simply explode, which can lead to disastrous consequences. It is best to slowly and smoothly move away from its trajectory. Be sure to freeze when the ball approaches. Moving in the direction of the air, it will simply fly off to the side, – says Maria Menshikova.

True, adds the deputy head of the department of general physics at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, such a phenomenon is rare. There are very few people who saw ball lightning and, moreover, became its victims.

Photo: TASS / Valery Matytsin

According to Stanislav Vinogradov, most often lightning strikes not people, but buildings, trees, tall structures. But the person nearby can also suffer in this case: the surface of the earth will serve as a conductor for electricity, and then it will reach the legs and pierce the whole body.

Assistance to the injured

The striking factors of lightning are electric discharge, and its high temperature (up to 9500 degrees Celsius), and a flash of light, and a powerful sound wave. However not all cases of lightning striking a person end in death, says doctor Maria Menshikova.

– In the mildest case, the victim will show symptoms such as poor coordination, darkening of the eyes, hearing loss and severe headaches. With a more serious lesion, there is a loss of consciousness with subsequent amnesia, interruptions in the work of the heart, impaired sensitivity of the limbs, up to paralysis and convulsions. Also, when struck by lightning and falling, injuries often occur: fractures, bleeding and concussions, the doctor notes.

A lightning strike can provoke a fire, resulting in large-scale and deep burns. On the victim’s skin, special marks often remain (Lichtenberg’s figures) – red or pink branching lines that disappear when pressed.

“Unlike a household electrical injury, a person is not energized after a lightning strike, so there is no need to look for means of protection from electricity and try to“ de-energize ”the victim,” says the doctor. – If you provide a person with qualified assistance in a timely manner, the chance to save him increases significantly. Therefore, you must immediately call an ambulance.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Alexey Sukhorukov

Before the arrival of doctors, the victim must be transferred to a shelter, put in a comfortable position and covered with a blanket. In case of burns, you do not need to take off your clothes yourself. If a person is unconscious, you should check for breathing and feel for a pulse on the carotid artery. In their absence, it is necessary to carry out resuscitation measures: pressure with hands on the victim’s sternum, artificial respiration “mouth to mouth” and “mouth to nose” and chest compressions.

– If the pulse and breathing are normal, but the patient is unconscious, bring an ammonia napkin or other irritant to his nose. Do not leave the victim alone. Remember that the victim of a lightning strike in any case needs to be hospitalized to prevent a breakdown in the electrical activity of the heart, – emphasizes the interlocutor of Izvestia.