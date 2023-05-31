It rains it pours wet in the Region of Murcia. The precipitations, far from leaving, continue to fall every day in all the municipalities. And with force. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) established for this Wednesday warnings of adverse meteorological phenomena in different areas of the Community, however it was the municipality of Murcia that suffered the worst.

The Emergency Coordination Center managed a total of 68 storm-related incidents on Wednesday, including fifty callers from Murcia and districts. The problems caused by the rains were mainly due to the presence of obstacles on the roads (26 cases), 15 requests for help to drain water, ten rescues and five dropped objects.

In the capital, some trees fell which, fortunately, did not cause personal injury. More alarming was a fire registered in Churra. A lightning strike was presumably the origin of the flames that devoured a large tree, very close to a built-up area. The rapid intervention of the fire brigade prevented the fire from spreading.







Landslide in the Fuensanta sanctuary and a felled tree next to the Murcia bullring.



Nacho Garcia / AGM





Another notable incident was the detachment of part of the wall of one of the viewpoints of the Fuensanta sanctuary, in the Murcian district of Algezares. It so happened that the area was already cordoned off to prevent damage, so no one was injured.

A man rescued in Lorca



The rain that fell at noon this Wednesday in Lorca forced the rescue of a driver who had been trapped in his vehicle by the dammed water in the Torrecilla council, according to the acting Councilor for Emergencies, Isabel Casalduero.

In addition, the Emergency and Civil Protection services removed drags on the RM701 highway and on different roads in the municipal area. They unclogged scuppers and marked highways and municipal roads at risk for vehicle traffic due to accumulated water.

In the last six hours, 14 liters per square meter have been registered in the Puentes reservoir and 6.5 liters in the urban area of ​​the city.

La Vega del Segura is under orange warning from 4:13 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., where rains are expected with an accumulation of up to 35 liters per square meter in one hour. Likewise, the Aemet foresees that storms with strong or very strong intensity and accompanied by hail will be repeated in the next few hours in the region. The probability of this happening ranges from 40% to 70%.

In the Altiplano and Northwest regions, the yellow warning was activated between 12 and 10 p.m. The Aemet foresees storms and that up to 15 liters per square meter are registered in an hour. The probability that it is fulfilled ranges between 40% and 70%, according to Aemet.

Although the rest of the regions are not on alert, more rain is also expected in most of the municipalities. In Murcia, Lorca and neighboring municipalities, rainfall may return in the afternoon. In the City of the Sun they are expected earlier and will even arrive accompanied by storms, according to the prediction. Cartagena and the Mar Menor are the only areas that could get rid of the rain for one day, since the probability does not exceed 25%.