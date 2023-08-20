Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/19/2023 – 18:20

Enel Distribuição reported that lightning caused the blackout in the electricity supply in the metropolitan region of Fortaleza. Early this Saturday (19), consumers were about 1 hour and 30 minutes without power.

According to the company, an atmospheric discharge hit the lightning rod of a substation and caused a defect in the system switch. Faced with the power surge, the system was shut down to protect the transformers.

“The power outage lasted just over 1 hour, with power being restored gradually until 5:57 am. It should be noted that around 70% of affected customers had their service back to normal within 3 minutes,” the company said.

Early Saturday morning, the power outage caused traffic disruptions. Turned off traffic lights generated traffic jams in several neighborhoods of the capital of Ceará.

On Tuesday (15), another blackout affected residents of Fortaleza and a large part of the country. According to preliminary investigations, the power supply failure occurred on a line located in Quixadá, Ceará. The line belongs to the Companhia Hidro Elétrica do São Francisco (Chesf), a subsidiary of Eletrobras.