Residents were left without power for around 1h30 in the early hours of Saturday (19.Aug); it was the 2nd event of its kind this week

A Enel Distribution reported that lightning caused the blackout in the supply of electricity in 44 cities in Ceará. In the early hours of Saturday (19.Aug.2023), consumers were without power for about 1 hour and 30 minutes.

According to the company, an atmospheric discharge hit the lightning rod of a substation and caused a defect in the system switch. Due to the power surge, the system was shut down to protect the transformers.

“The power outage lasted just over 1 hour, with power being restored gradually until 5:57 am. It should be noted that around 70% of affected customers had their service back to normal within 3 minutes”, said the power company.

Early Saturday morning (19.Aug), the power outage caused traffic disruption. Turned off traffic lights caused traffic jams in several neighborhoods of the capital of Ceará.

On Tuesday (15.Aug), a blackout hit residents of 25 states and the Federal District. According to preliminary investigations, the power supply failure occurred on a line located in Quixadá, Ceará. The line belongs to chef (Companhia Hidro Elétrica do São Francisco), a subsidiary of Eletrobras.

With information from Brazil Agency.