The statue of the Fisher Christ, located in the municipality of La Concordia, in the Mexican state of Chiapas, was one of the tallest of its kind in the world at 33 meters high. Now, only the memory remains of this. A fire that started on the immense figure after being struck by lightning reduced it to ashes.

According to the Mexican newspaper The Heraldthe incident occurred last Saturday night, when it was raining on La Concordia.

Residents reported that it began to rain and suddenly lightning struck the statue and immediately a fire started that quickly spread throughout the structure. The statue was built with fiberglass, a flammable material. Not even the rain put out the flames.

The Peruvian Pedro Víctor Cuya Ramos was the creator of the immense representation of Christ and they located it on the El Raspado hill, 200 meters high. According to insiders, it was the fourth largest of its kind in the world.

#Chiapas This night of Saturday, September 9, lightning struck the Cristo Pescador de La Concordia, which caused a strong fire in its structure. The population is running tonight to see if they can put out the fire. pic.twitter.com/0jsC4ropzR — Isaín Mandujano (@isain) September 10, 2023

Likewise, the hill where the statue was located is an attraction for tourists, due to its panoramic views of the municipality of La Concodia.

The statue had an internal and external lighting system that was inaugurated in December 2020. It had solar panels that lasted for six hours a day.

She had already been struck by lightning

Three years ago, lightning struck the statue of the Fisher Christ and left it headless and with only one arm. However, the natural phenomenon did not cause a fire as it did on this occasion.

According to the aforementioned media, the economic losses are significant since Millions of pesos were invested in the construction and subsequent restoration of the statue.

A lightning strike hits the religious symbol of the “Fisher Christ”, causing its ruin in La Concordia in Chiapas, Mexico. (September 9, 2023). pic.twitter.com/L5VIRhmnr6 — (@noticiasenx) September 10, 2023

In the coming days, the rubble to which the statue was reduced will be removed. The authorities have not reported what will happen to this place or whether another work similar to the Fisherman Christ will be built.

