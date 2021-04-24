Dozens of thunderstorms were recorded in Moscow and the Moscow region on Friday, April 23. This was reported by the weather center “Phobos”, transfers agency “Moscow”.

According to forecasters, more than 30 lightning discharges were observed in the capital area. Most of the lightning was in the south of the Moscow region in the middle of the day. Several more discharges were recorded in the north and west of the region.

In addition, residents of the northern districts of Moscow noticed precipitation in the form of hail, which melted almost immediately after the fallout. According to some Muscovites, the size of the hailstones reached eight millimeters.

