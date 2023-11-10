Surprise best time

With a time very close to the track record, Alex Marquez completes a very important first day on the Malaysian track. The time at the end of P2 was 1’57.823, just 33 thousandths of a second from Jorge Martin’s track record (2022). The Spaniard, who faced this day 1 with a few lines of fever, felt comfortable on the number 73 Ducati right from the first laps in one of the best Fridays of his career in the premier class (second in FP and first in P).

Positive day too Fabio Di Giannantonio, out of direct Q2 (14th), but with the top10 just over 2 tenths away. The Italian finished with a time of 1’58.709, eight tenths of a second from the top occupied by his teammate. For Team Gresini MotoGP qualifying will begin tomorrow at 3.50am Italian time and the sprint race at 8.00am.

The words of the pilots

Alex Marquez: “Sometimes you get on the track and things come naturally… Today it went like this, in the dry we were comfortable and competitive right from the start. We are working on the tire issue to be ready for Sunday’s race, but in general we are fine. It could rain tomorrow, but I like the conditions so there are no problems. I don’t know if I expected to drop below 1’58 or not, but as I said we were comfortable and it went well. Tomorrow the aim is to do a good qualifying to be able to start from the front and save some tyre…”.

Fabio Di Giannantonio: “Unfortunately I don’t feel too good physically as I almost always do here in Malaysia. Between my physical problems, and some things to fix on both bikes in terms of set-up, we weren’t perfect today. But we are not far away, we have to work well today and possibly rest well this night”.