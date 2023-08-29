Lightning is one of the brightest and loudest natural phenomena that can occur on Earth, and although it is extremely common, not only in storms but also in other events such as volcanic eruptions, there are still many unknowns about their physical nature. In this article we will try to explain what lightning is, how it is formed, how powerful it is and what its effects are.

First, we need to know what is lightning, i.e. a large electric discharge that occurs between two bodies with a high difference in electric potential. The most easily observable lightning strikes are those between cloud and cloud, but those between cloud and ground are also common, furthermore any object suspended in the atmosphere can trigger lightning: in fact, lightning has been observed between cloud, airplane and ground, and a particular case they are the so-called ball lightning to the groundstill under study and research.

The luminous activity associated with the discharge of lightning is called flash, while the expansion of the ionized channel following the discharge generates a very noisy shock wave, thunder; a distant observer sees the lightning appreciably before hearing thundersince sound travels at a speed much lower than that of light (about 1238 km/h against 300,000 km/s) and therefore will perceive a delay of about three seconds for every kilometer of distance from the lightning.

The second important question concerns their training and therefore, how is lightning formed?

Lightning formation is related to atmospheric electricity, or the presence of electric charges in the air, and these charges originate mainly by friction between solid or liquid particles present in the atmosphere, such as dust, drops of water or ice crystals. The phenomenon is more intense in areas where cumulonimbus clouds form, the clouds typical of thunderstorms, which reach high heights (up to 15 km) and have a stratified structure.

Inside the cumulonimbus, upward and downward movements of the particles are created, which determine a separation of the electric charges, in general, the positive charges tend to concentrate in the upper part of the cloud, while the negative charges in the lower one. This distribution creates a potential difference between the cloud and the ground or between two parts of the same cloud.

When the potential difference exceeds a certain critical value (depending on the air resistance), an electric discharge is triggered which tends to rebalance the charges. The discharge takes place through an ionized channeli.e. a column of air in which the molecules have been separated from their electrons by the effect of the strong electric field, and this has a very high temperature (about 30,000 °C) and emits light radiation throughout the electromagnetic spectrum.

The discharge does not occur continuously, but by means of a series of successive pulses. The first impulse is called negative leader and it is the one that starts from the lower part of the cloud towards the ground (or towards another cloud) following a branching path. The negative leader has an average speed of 200 km/s and an average current of 200 A and as it approaches the ground (or other cloud), it induces an opposite positive charge that rises upward along a more direct path.

This positive charge is called positive leader and has an average speed of 100 km/s and an average current of 100 A. When the two leaders meet, an electrical contact is established and the main channel of the discharge is formed, along which return impulses are propagated, starting from the ground (or from the other cloud) towards the cloud of origin.

The return pulses have an average speed of 100,000 km/s and an average current of 30,000 A moreover, it is precisely the return pulses that produce most of the brightness and heat of the lightning.

How powerful is lightning? And what effects do they have on our planet?

Lightning is a very powerful phenomenon, both electrically and thermally. The average electrical power of a lightning strike is about 10^9 watts, equivalent to that of a nuclear power plant., while instead his average thermal power is about 10^12 watts, equivalent to that of an atomic bomb. The average duration of a lightning strike is about 0.2 seconds, so the total energy released by a lightning strike is about 10^8 joules for the electrical aspect and about 10^11 joules for the thermal aspect.

These figures are averages, but there are cases where lightning can be much stronger or weaker, for example, the recorded world record is 3.2 million ampsmeasured in a cloud-to-ground lightning strike that occurred in Oklahoma in 2007, while the strength of the electric current flowing in a lightning strike can vary from a few tens to several hundred thousand amperes.

As for the electric voltage between the two extremes of a lightning bolt, this can vary from a few million to several billion volts, but even in this case, the recorded world record is 1.3 billion voltsmeasured in a Cloud-to-cloud lightning occurred in France in 2014.

Finally we have the temperature of the ionized channel which constitutes the lightning, and this can vary from 10,000 to 50,000 °C, depending on the current and the resistance of the air, and also in this case, the recorded world record is 53,000 °C, measured in a cloud-to-ground lightning strike in Australia in 2012. The temperature of the lightning is higher than that of the surface of the Sun (about 6000 °C) e it can trigger nuclear reactions between atoms in the air, producing X-rays and gamma rays.

Lightning has different effects on the environment and on living beings, both positive and negative, e among the positive effects we can quote:

the production of ozone . Lightning contributes to the formation of the ozone layer in the atmosphere, which protects the Earth from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays, in fact they cause the dissociation of oxygen molecules (O2) into free atoms (O), which then combine with other molecules of oxygen to form ozone (O3);

. Lightning contributes to the formation of the ozone layer in the atmosphere, which protects the Earth from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays, in fact they cause the dissociation of oxygen molecules (O2) into free atoms (O), which then combine with other molecules of oxygen to form ozone (O3); nitrogen fixation . Lightning contributes to atmospheric nitrogen fixation, i.e. the transformation of molecular nitrogen (N2) into reactive compounds such as nitrogen monoxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2). These compounds then turn into nitric acid (HNO3) or nitrates (NO3-), which can be absorbed by plants as natural fertilizers;

. Lightning contributes to atmospheric nitrogen fixation, i.e. the transformation of molecular nitrogen (N2) into reactive compounds such as nitrogen monoxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2). These compounds then turn into nitric acid (HNO3) or nitrates (NO3-), which can be absorbed by plants as natural fertilizers; the generation of antimatter. Lightning can generate positrons, or the antiparticles of electrons, through nuclear reactions between atoms in the air or the emission of high-energy gamma rays, with the positrons then annihilating with electrons to produce more gamma rays.

Among the negative effects instead we can quote:

the risk of fire . Lightning can start forest or city fires if it strikes dry trees, grass, straw, roofs, or power lines. Fires can cause environmental, economic and social damage, as well as endanger the lives of people and animals;

. Lightning can start forest or city fires if it strikes dry trees, grass, straw, roofs, or power lines. Fires can cause environmental, economic and social damage, as well as endanger the lives of people and animals; the risk of material damage . Lightning can damage buildings, structures, vehicles, electronic equipment, and other objects, whether it strikes them directly or indirectly. The damage can be caused by heat, electric current or shock wave from lightning, it can also cause interruptions in the supply of electricity or communications;

. Lightning can damage buildings, structures, vehicles, electronic equipment, and other objects, whether it strikes them directly or indirectly. The damage can be caused by heat, electric current or shock wave from lightning, it can also cause interruptions in the supply of electricity or communications; the risk of injury or death. Lightning can strike people or animals, causing burns, injuries, paralysis, cardiac or respiratory arrest, loss of consciousness, or death. People struck by lightning can also suffer permanent neurological damage, such as memory loss, learning disabilities or mental disorders. The chances of being struck by lightning are very low (about 1 in 3 million a year), but depend on several factors, such as geographical location, season, time of day, type of activity and measures of protection.

Another thing that is definitely important to know, is how to defend yourself from storms or lightning. To reduce the associated risks, it is important to follow some safety and prevention rules, here are some useful tips:

find out about the weather forecast and any warnings for thunderstorms. Avoid carrying out outdoor activities in bad weather or going near areas where thunderstorms are expected;

if you are outdoors during a thunderstorm, seek safe shelter in a solid, enclosed building or in a car with the windows closed. Avoid open or isolated structures, such as tents, huts, trees or poles. Also avoid open or elevated areas, such as fields, hills, or mountains;

if safe shelter is not found, squat on the ground with feet together and arms around knees. Keep your head down and do not touch metallic or electrically conductive objects. Distance yourself from other people or animals by at least 3 meters;

If you are in a building during a thunderstorm, unplug sensitive appliances or use surge protectors. Avoid using landline telephones, computers or other devices connected to the electrical or telephone network. Also avoid using running water or touching metal pipes;

if you are in a car during a thunderstorm, close the windows and do not touch any metal parts of the bodywork. Avoid parking under trees or near electric poles. Also avoid getting out of the car if there is lightning nearby;

if you witness a person struck by lightning, call for help immediately and check their vital conditions. If the person is not breathing or has no heartbeat, give cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until help arrives. If the person is breathing and has a heartbeat, cover them with a blanket and check for burns or wounds.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!