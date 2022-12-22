Lighting technology | Light in the dark in a subversive style – 3d printed LED lamps do not waste energy

imagine, that you can order a lamp with exactly the shape and look you want. The factory prints it in a few hours and delivers it to your door in a few days.

The imagination is already close to reality. For lighting are now marketing printed LED lights that combine three technological revolutions.

The first reversal is the ever-increasing avalanche of LEDs for lighting. There are still many traditional fluorescent tubes in the kitchens of homes, but they will be removed from the market next year. They will be replaced by LED light tubes.

Another revolution is the individualization of led light by printing the lamps. The third is intelligent control, which can be used to make light human-centered and ecological.

Dutch Philips lighting company Signify prints lamps industrially from polycarbonate, which is a well-known polymer.

Signify’s products should be compared to competitors, but there are still no competitors in the manufacturing of printed lamps. So far, the independent Finnish Phototechnical Society has only been able to present Signify’s solution.

For printing, a thread or filament is made from polycarbonate. At the same time being able to add dyes. The print head of the 3d printer prints the lamp’s filament layer by layer.

Filament is also used to finish the lamp to a glossy or matte finish as needed.

The company can acquire lamps tailored to its own needs. Such have been purchased, for example, at a BMW car store in Vantaa.

Signify’s lighting designer chose 3d printed lamps for the project. The store wanted the lights to reproduce the colors well so that the colors of the cars would stand out.

The lighting “brings to life the colors of the cars on display and the shapes of the cars in particular are highlighted really well”, according to the head of the BMW car house Nemo Estonian stock describes. “The lighting is really successful.”

For the consumer, Signify offers a narrower selection of printed lamps in Holland, Belgium, Denmark and Sweden, and also in Finland next year.

It is not yet possible to order a lamp from a completely individually tailored model to your home, but you can choose from a number of shapes and colors.

Company or home, advantages of printing technology are the same. The first advantage is customizability. The second is ecology.

The production of a lamp printed from polycarbonate causes much less carbon dioxide emissions than the production of a traditional aluminum lamp.

According to Signify, the reduction in emissions can be more than four fifths. On average, emissions are reduced by half. Due to the lightness of the lamp, transport emissions are also reduced by more than a third.

The third advantage is recyclability. Polycarbonate is 100% recyclable. Signify has used, among other things, old fishing nets and CDs as a source of recycled material.

Over time, there will certainly be new entrepreneurs and materials other than polycarbonate for the printing of lamps.

In Finland, the Technology Research Center VTT and its partners have printed lfrom the cellulose-based material of the bullet shade.

Industrial oil waste is also a suitable starting material. Renewable raw material, vegetable oils, can also be used.

The 3D printer’s print head builds the shader layer by layer.

Like every technology, including printing, has its limits.

Not all shaders can be printed yet. Sharp-angled lamps are still made from aluminum by casting. Electronic parts, cooling parts, lenses and reflectors are manufactured using other methods.

Researchers and engineers would love to print the entire lamp. The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the USA in the state of New York has done a lot of research into the printing of the electrical parts of the lamp.

The research was conducted by a physicist of Nadarajah Narendra. One problem is organizing the cooling, because the LED light also produces heat.

As a metal that conducts heat well, aluminum has been used for cooling. The study showed that PLA plastic was sufficient for some applications. PLA is polylactic acid, which can also be made from recyclable biomaterial.

Optics can also be printed. Reflective optics can already be printed with commercial materials. New materials are needed for printing light-refracting lenses.

Signify in the shadows, the other players are small studios or Chinese manufacturers who mostly sell ball-shaped night lamps.

Other lighting manufacturers may still be observing how Signify succeeds in its printing technology.

Another reason may be

patents.

Signify has protected its inventions related to LED lights with approximately 20,000 patents.

Patents promote innovation by protecting the results of often long and expensive development work with a temporary monopoly. Otherwise, the creation of many technologies and services would be unprofitable, because competitors would immediately copy everything.

When the patent holder has skimmed the cream and the patent protection ends, the innovation spreads quickly.

3d printers had been made for special purposes since the 1980s, but the industry began to grow explosively in the 2010s after key patents expired. The same phenomenon can be repeated in the printing of lamps.

A lampshade printed from the material of a used fishing net

Lighting the increase in intelligence strengthens the advantages of printing.

The easier it is to modify the lamp during manufacturing and the easier it is to adjust the light during use, the more room there is for digitization and artificial intelligence.

There will also be a need, because the exact combinations that the user needs and can take advantage of must be found in a huge number of possibilities.

Unlike 3d printing, there is competition in the smart lighting market several companies, which offer consumers a continuous supply of new smart lighting products. Foreign names familiar to consumers include General Electric and Osram.

Finnish operators are, for example Helvar and Airam.

International of the energy organization IEA recent report about smart lighting and energy consumption describes opportunities and obstacles.

New functions are being added to the lamps: message networks, burglar alarms, fire alarms, baby monitors, speakers, energy consumption monitoring and more.

There are also obstacles in development. The report states that smart lighting, like other smart home solutions, has become more commonplace than was expected just five years ago.

The biggest obstacle is price, followed by difficulty of installation, complexity of systems and difficulty of use.

As the industry strives to increase user-friendliness, researchers are already looking beyond smart lighting.

in Finland the lighting industry published last spring low carbon mapwhich talks about three waves in the development of lighting.

The first is “ledification”, the second is intelligent lighting systems, and the third is human-centered lighting.

Intelligence is used intelligently, i.e. creating human-centered lighting that adapts to the natural circadian rhythm. The light becomes more and more natural. By regulating the light, you can improve your sleep, improve your mood and otherwise increase your well-being.

Along with human-centeredness, nature-centeredness is also gradually emerging. The low-carbon road map mentions “lighting adapted to nature”, which supports diversity by reducing unnecessary light that disturbs birds, bats, insects and other animals, i.e. light pollution.