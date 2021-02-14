The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority confirmed the lighting of the Suhaila road, 17.5 kilometers long, starting from the Saih al-Muhab roundabout to the borders of the Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah, indicating that 340 poles were installed, connected to the network, and operated.

She stated that it began lighting a number of popular people in the central region, to provide lighting to areas that lack them, in order to contribute to providing the best services with the latest technology standards, to meet the needs of the population, strengthen the infrastructure, and develop its facilities.

The authority added that the lighting projects are among the vital projects that it continues to implement in the emirate, confirming the implementation of studies for the use of solar energy in lighting some streets.





