Sharjah (WAM)

The Sharjah Public Works Department, represented by the Branches Department, has completed the lighting of Al Madam Park in the Central Region of the Emirate of Sharjah, in implementation of the department’s strategy to provide all services for recreational and vital facilities and facilities, and to meet the terms of its development plan that meets the needs of the municipal council in the Al Madam area.

Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Head of the Sharjah Public Works Department, affirmed the department’s keenness to play a pivotal and important role within its responsibility towards the environment and its preservation, indicating that the Madam area has turned into an oasis pulsing with life.