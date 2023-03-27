Gavin Raeburn, the co-founder of Playground Games, opened up Lighthouse Gamesa new I study English who will take care of the development of triple A games.

The company’s offices are located in Leamington Spa, the same city where Playground Games is also located as well as Maverick Games, the studio founded by Mike Brown, the creative director of Forza Horizon 5.

The Lighthouse Games team, currently made up of around thirty former Playground Games developers and other industry veterans, is building a triple-A game based on a new IP. It was not specified what kind, but we can assume that it will be a racing game, given Raeburn’s curriculum.

“I am delighted that 30 former colleagues and other industry heavyweights have chosen to join me at Lighthouse,” Raeburn said. “With Horizon, Playground and I have created one of the most successful Xbox franchises of all time. We have achieved significant commercial success year after year, garnering incredible critical acclaim, following my successful stint at Codemasters at the helm of Dirt , Grid and F1. That DNA is now in Lighthouse and with it we intend to build something truly special by using all of our experience to create a new genre-defining franchise.”

Raeburn co-founded Playground Games with Trevor Williams and Ralph Fulton in 2010 and directed the first Forza Horizon. He subsequently left Playground in January 2022 with Williams taking over from him as studio director.