Recently, who was co-founder of Playground Games, Gavin Raeburnhas announced the formation of a new studio focused on making AAA-style games related to the world of racing and motorsports, having several decades of experience behind it.

Mr. Raeburn remained for more than twelve years in the producing house of Force Horizon and decided to embark on a new professional adventure together with other work colleagues who were also part of Playground Games and Codemasters.

It should be noted that Gavin has extensive experience leading projects related to the driving genre, since he was not only involved with the Forza Horizon saga, but he also did the same with the licenses of dirt, F1 and grid.

Lighthouse Games is currently working on a highly ambitious project that will be a new intellectual property that will redefine vehicle racing on current consoles and PCs, of course including the possibility of having an open world.

It has transpired that the fracture that occurred in Playground Games has its origin because they were assigned the creation of the new fableassuming a great challenge for its workforce, taking into account the degree of specialization they have for driving video games and not necessarily in other areas, that is, the learning curves in this regard are taking longer.

For this reason, Gavin Raeburn He has not been the only one to distance himself from his former employer, but also Mike Brownwho served as director of force horizon 5put an end to it, opting for entrepreneurship to give life to Maverick Games.

The industry of video game It is in constant evolution and it is common to witness the formation of new work teams that seek to apply their knowledge and previous experiences to venture into the development of new franchises, being able to give significant results or otherwise not meet expectations.

It will be a matter of time passing to know in detail what will be that ambitious title promised by Lighthouse Games and how it will be able to differentiate itself from its competitors, in a segment that has very dedicated production houses such as Codemasters, Kunos SimulationsSlightly Mad Studios and Turn 10 Studioswithout forgetting about Playground Games.