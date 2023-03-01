The current leftist mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, lost her chance of re-election on Tuesday night (28), after one term, when she was overcome by two opponents who advanced to the second round.

Lightfoot came in third with 16.6% of the vote, behind former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, who received 35% of the vote, and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, who received 20.3. %, according to CBS News Chicago. As no candidate received more than 50%, a runoff election will be held. Vallas and Johnson will face each other on April 4th.

After a turbulent first term marked by the backlash to Covid-19 restrictions and concerns about rampant crime, Lightfoot faced an uncertain path to a second administration.

A former federal prosecutor whose early campaign platform included police reform and a crackdown on corruption in the city, Lightfoot sailed to victory in 2019 as the political outsider, making a bold entry as the first black woman to lead the third-largest United States city. Four years ago, Lightfoot edged out Cook County Council Chairman Toni Preckwinkle with 70% of the vote in the runoff.

However, this cycle, she has had to deal with her falling popularity stemming from her mismanagement of crime and Covid-19, as well as eight competitors, including Democratic congressmen like Chuy García, Johnson and Vallas.

In December 2021, Lightfoot asked US Attorney General Merrick Garland to send additional federal resources to Chicago amid an increase in crime and gun violence. She asked federal officers to help the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and the Chicago Police Department track down thousands of people wanted on warrants, as well as help combat gun trafficking from other states into the city.

As the competition heats up, Lightfoot this week has tried to shift his position on the police in an attempt to outrun his leftist opponents. On Saturday, the current mayor accused Johnson of being a “radical” who “destroyed” the city by cutting police funding. She had adopted measures associated with the movement to cut funds for the police in 2020.

In recent years, Lightfoot has sparred with the Chicago Teachers Union, a stronghold of radical activism, over pay and class sizes during the pandemic. Johnson won the union’s endorsement.

Departing from the example set by other Democratic mayors, Lightfoot pushed in 2022 to reopen schools in the wake of Covid-19. Lightfoot criticized the union’s teachers for refusing to work for several consecutive days out of fear of the spread of the virus, promising that she would not allow them to “take our children hostage”. The mayor also called the teachers’ strike, which lasted eleven days, an “illegal strike”.

©2023 National Review. Published with permission. original in English.