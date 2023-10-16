Small steps towards big change

With five races to go until the end of the 2023 season, Formula 1 will arrive in the next nations included in the calendar with this year’s Constructors’ and Drivers’ title winners already known, Red Bull and Max Verstappen respectively. It remains to be seen whether the absolute dominance of the Anglo-Austrian team will continue until the end of the championship or whether there will be redemptions by the competitors, but with the 2023 finale we are slowly and inevitably approaching the new era of Formula 1.

On a ‘diet’ for 2026

The 2024-2025 championships will actually feature the same technical regulations as this year, but from 2026 numerous changes will take place, mainly regarding the power unit. Among the main objectives on which we are currently working for the next generation of cars there is also that relating to weight of the latter, which could diminish. At present, in fact, single-seaters have a weight that almost 800 kg (796 to be precise), the highest ever recorded in the history of the category.

Domenicali confirms plans for lighter cars

This aspect is due to factors such as hybrid system and the most stringent requirements for crash testsas well as the design of the cars, but also to the innovations introduced this year by Pirelli, which have made the heavier tyres compared to those used last season. Consequently, weight reduction will be one of the priorities to be analyzed for the International Federation in view of 2026, as confirmed by the President and CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali: “This discussion is certainly very relevant – has explained – it is the FIA ​​that has to shape the regulations from a technical point of view. We know there are many new things we have to deal with, and one of them is definitely the weight of the car. We are also thinking about how to reduce it in collaboration with Pirelli to see what could be the solution that can help. This is a very important factor for cars, but it’s not just that: there are also other things that are being worked on to consider a new shape of the car. Everything is relevant and important to ensure that, together, we can find the right product to maximize the car’s performance.”

The timings

Ultimately, Domenicali wanted to reassure not only on the formulation of the next regulations, but also on the timing for the definitive communication of the latter: “You will see that the FIA ​​is coordinating everything to make sure that the regulation will be defined by the end of spring of next year – he added – there have been many intense months of working together to find the right product and specifications that will allow the new car to be as fast as possible, as safe as possible and as high performing as possible for what we want to achieve, which is also to have great races and fun.”