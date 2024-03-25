White wine beats red because it is considered lighter and cheaper as well as less caloric

The new trend is to prefer the White wine to the red one. This is not an entirely Italian trend but one that is registered globally, as confirmed by the data provided by International Organization of Vine and Wine (Oiv).

From 2019 to 2023, red wine consumption fell by 15% in exports and domestic consumption. The collapse was of the same magnitude in France too. On the other hand, data from the OIV (Oiv) confirm an increase in global consumption of white and rosé wines of 10% and 17% respectively, not to mention a real boom in sparkling wines, with Prosecco leading the way, in Germany , USA and UK.

According to experts, the trend can be attributed to a perception of white wine as lighter and less caloric. Furthermore, we must consider increasingly warmer seasons and above all the lower price. In fact, very expensive white wines are rarely found.