“We are in a perfect example of magical thinking on the part of the government”, comments the general practitioner and writer Christian Lehmann Monday, September 21 on franceinfo, after the announcement Sunday evening of the entry into force from Tuesday of a health protocol reduced in schools.

According to this protocol, children and teachers who have worked with one or two students sick with Covid-19 will no longer be considered as contact cases and a class will only be able to close from three positive cases.

franceinfo: What do you think of this simplification of the health protocol in schools?

Christian Lehmann: We are in a perfect example of magical thinking on the part of the government. In the same way as for vulnerable patients, cardiac or respiratory, on the night of August 31 to September 1, by decree, it was considered that they could be sent face-to-face, that they were no longer vulnerable. says the goal is to have fewer class closures because it doesn’t look very very pretty after Jean-Michel Blanquer explained that they were ready to face the situation with their little finger on the seam of the pants. Their solution is to stop closing classes, so they say when there’s only one infected student or two, it’s not really a cluster. This is magical thinking because the reality is that we don’t manage to have deadlines to complete a PCR test on time and we cannot get the results on time. The test-trace-isolate triptych only works if, as a doctor, when you see a suspected child or adult, you can have a nasal PCR result within 3 or 4 days at most. The reality is that we are more than a week away. So when we tell you that if there are less than 3 students in the class it is not a problem, it does not mean anything. From when the classroom becomes a place of contamination and when you have three positive results that say so, maybe 10 days will pass. Can you imagine what it will be like?

Do you think the government is taking risks?

This denial of the contamination of adults by children is really a French specificity. So either we don’t have the same children, or we don’t have the same virus, or we don’t have the same pediatricians.

WHO and Unicef ​​are in favor of wearing a mask from the age of 6 in countries where there is a mixing of viruses and where the virus is circulating.Christian Lehmann, general practitionerto franceinfo

We have fairly recent studies, including an American one, where there are ten children who were in a children’s center who infected twelve other children and some parents. There is contamination of adults by children! In France, we are told that before 11 years old it is not necessary to wear a mask, we do not know why, because the virus is probably nice, is fair play, and if the kid is 10 or 9 years old, he not going to try to infect it. But we still recommend that grandparents do not come and pick them up. They are non-contaminating children but who could still be contaminants.

Do you find that the government is taking too long to make the right decisions?

I understand that public health is complicated. But the decisions you make today can change the course of the Titanic in three weeks. From when you see the iceberg, when you make the decision to turn, and when you avoid impact, there is an enormous amount of time. We have the impression of passing for Cassandra, each time, but not because we want to piss off the world, because I don’t want to see sick children, I don’t want to seeing children infect fragile parents or fragile grandparents, yet the hole in the protection rack is school, it is National Education. We see that it flares up in the elderly. I am worried about children. I have lots of people who write to me, lots of people who work at school and who tell me the daily headache of the injunction to wash the hands of dozens of children on a single sink in a class, the material impossibility of ensuring distancing, hygiene and ventilation during meals in the canteen. These are people who are facing a protocol that has been put in place with some form of magical thinking saying we’re ready, it’s going to be okay. (…) You can’t have the person driving the Titanic taking nine months to make a decision when it’s in front of their face.