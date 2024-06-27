Light traffic | The Baana underpass will be opened tomorrow – The lifespan of the new bridge is 100 years

Light traffic|The Baana tunnel will be back in use on Friday. The renovation, which lasted almost a year, has annoyed cyclists and pedestrians.

27.6. 18:19

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Baana underpass will be opened for use on Friday at 12 o’clock. The bridge’s new concrete vault will last 100 years. The renovation was delayed by nine weeks due to a complaint. The renovation will open up a convenient transverse route through the inner city.

Baana underpass will be opened for use on Friday at 12 o’clock.

In the contract, the concrete frame of Mannerheimintie’s old bridge with its vaults was renewed. Project manager Riku Kytö says in the announcement that the service life of the bridge’s new concrete vault is 100 years. The facades and appearance of the bridge did not change much.

With Baana’s underpass, a convenient transverse route opens up through the inner city.

The renovation was originally supposed to be completed at the beginning of May at the same time as the Kaisantunneli opened. A complaint about the overhaul delayed the work by nine weeks.

Almost a year the completion of the long-lasting renovation has been awaited, and according to HS the construction site has been annoying cyclists and walkers.

No workers were seen in the area in May, so people have moved construction site fences aside and passed through the tunnel despite the ban. In addition, the route of the Helsinki City Run running event went through the tunnel in May, even though it was closed to other traffic.

At the request of the townspeople, the city opened the tunnel for nine days between May and June, but closed it again for electrical and lighting work.

The underpass got new lighting in the contract, the purpose of which is to make the passage more open and safer in the dark.