Light | The sunrise is already almost half an hour earlier in Helsinki this week

The sun already rises all over the country before seven in the morning.

Days are becoming noticeably brighter at the moment.

In Helsinki, for example, the sun rose at 6:53 a.m. on Saturday, while on the darkest day of the year, December 22, it didn't rise until 9:24 a.m.

During the week, sunrise has moved almost half an hour earlier. The daylight hours in Helsinki already last more than five hours longer than on the winter solstice.

In northern Finland, the increase in light is even more noticeable: there are already more than 8 hours of light.

The sun rose on Utsjoki for the first time this year on January 17 at 11:59. On Saturday, March 9, the sun rose in the municipality at 6:59 a.m., which is more than half an hour earlier than a week ago.

Graphics: Petri Salmén / HS, source: Päivyri

For many the increase in natural light brings a lot of good after the dark winter.

The lack of light, on the other hand, can be distressing: every fourth Finn says that mask symptoms are a problem, and 1–2 percent of Finns suffer from depression. Up to 90 percent of Finns say that their behavior changes with the seasons.

This year, the vernal equinox is on Wednesday, March 20 at 5:06 a.m. That's when the sun moves from the southern hemisphere to the north and astronomical spring begins.

After the summer solstice in late June, the day starts to get shorter again.