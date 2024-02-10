Light | The graphics show how fast the amount of light increases

In Utsjoki, the sunrise has moved almost 45 minutes earlier in just one week.

The light the number is increasing rapidly right now.

For example, the sun rose in Helsinki on Saturday at 8:40 a.m., while on the darkest day of the year, 22:12. didn't get up until 9:24. The sunrise has been advanced by almost half an hour in a week alone. Daylight lasts almost an hour and a half longer in Helsinki than on the winter solstice.

In northern Finland, the difference is even more dramatic: in Rovaniemi, the difference in the amount of light is already more than two hours. The sun rose on Utsjoki for the first time this year on January 17. at 11:59 a.m. Saturday 10.2. the sun rose on Utsjoki already at 9:14 a.m., while only a week ago the sun rose almost 45 minutes later.

Graphics: Petri Salmén / HS, source: Päivyri

Light does a lot of good. Increased light the amount is proven to make people freshen up, move more and sleep better.

Through visual perception, light affects the neurons in the front part of the brain's hypothalamus, which form the body's internal central clock. The central clock affects, for example, metabolism, hormones and mood

The improvement in mood is affected by the increase in the amount of serotonin caused by the increased light. Serotonin is one of the important neurotransmitters affecting mood.

On the other hand, in depressed people, an increase in the amount of light can cause the opposite reaction, causing the depression to deepen.

Vernal equinox is March 20 this year. Then night and day are approximately the same length everywhere.

After the summer solstice in late June, the day starts to get shorter again.