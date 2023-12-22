Light | The core of the darkness has now been reached – The graphic shows how the light begins to increase dramatically

The days get longer at first slowly and gradually at an accelerating pace. Light gives a person new energy.

Today Friday is the winter solstice and the shortest day of the year. In Helsinki, the sun is above the horizon for less than six hours, in Lapland north of the Arctic Circle, not at all. In Utsjoki's Nuorgam, it takes almost two months from the shelter.

However, the winter solstice is a sign of brighter times.

The days begin to lengthen slowly at first, about five minutes a week, and towards spring at an accelerating pace until June 20. Then, on the summer solstice, there is enough light in all of Finland.

With light is of great importance to humans and human health.

For most people, the increase in natural light after the dark winter brings a lot of good.

The lack of light, on the other hand, is unnerving. Every fourth Finn says that mask symptoms are a problem for them. 1–2 percent of Finns suffer from severe symptoms, i.e. major depression.

The dark winter affects almost everyone at least on some level. Up to 90 percent of Finns say that their behavior changes with the seasons.

“The most difficult time is winter,” says the research professor Timo Partonen From the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL). He specializes in the study of sleep, the effects of light and depression.

Most of them people are refreshed by the increase in the amount of light. Light has the opposite effect of melatonin, the dark hormone that increases fatigue.

“Light affects a person through the eye. It irritates the neurons at the bottom of the retina, which are connected to the regulation of alertness,” says Partonen.

“The light immediately refreshes, and fatigue is reduced.”

Through the fundus, light also affects the hypothalamus neurons in the brain and sets the human internal clock, which has a tendency to skip.

“The internal clock is left more when there is not enough natural light in the morning. This can be seen in the winter as mask symptoms and in the teenage years as sleep problems,” says Partonen

Light helps restore the circadian rhythm in winter if there is more light in the morning than in the evening.

Light supports human health in a variety of ways. It refreshes, improves mood and thus strengthens social activity.

“With light, a person gets psychic energy, which increases the energy to work. In general, sleep difficulties also become easier, because the sleep rhythm becomes more regular than in winter,” says Partonen.

Light also helps with weight control, when appetite and sweet cravings decrease. In winter, people usually eat more than in spring and summer.

However, the increase in the amount of light does not bring relief to everyone. For those who are depressed, the symptoms may even worsen with spring.

In winter snow also increases brightness.

However, as climate change progresses, winters are getting warmer in Finland. Winter rains will increase, especially in the south, and winter days will become dimmer than now.

This affects people's mood.

“Difficulties sleeping and mask symptoms are increasing,” says Partonen.

In the dark harm can also be prevented.

According to Partonen, bright light bulbs are useful when they are used correctly, i.e. regularly and long enough.

“Additional light is needed in the morning, not in the afternoon or in the evening. By increasing the light in the morning, the sleep rhythm can be enhanced so that in the evening the decrease in light starts to make you tired,” says Partonen.

There have been good experiences with bright light lamps and areas in the treatment of major depression.

Read more: I moved from Helsinki to Lapland and realized how living things survive the dark season

Read more: What could help in this darkness? If November is bothering you, at least check these six things

Read more: Even in the darkest time of winter, it's worth going outside during the day, so that your internal clock doesn't start to skip too much

Read more: The day is now getting longer by several minutes each day – the graphics show a comforting change