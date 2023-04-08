Light sports car with mid-engine: AB Advice

Keeping finances in mind, what is the best choice for a mid-engine light sports car.

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the facelifted version of the Autoblog Advice! We’ve addressed the section. The section is already 8 years old and the reason that the undersigned was allowed to work at Autoblog.

The idea at the time was to inform real Autoblog readers about the possibilities with the budget they had. And as much fun as it is for us to drag an Alfa Romeo by the hair, the information was quite brief. Fortunately, we have plenty of buying advice that we can refer to.

Light sports car with mid-engine

We have been receiving more requests for advice for 7 years than we can process, really unbelievable. Since the advice is for real readers, we wanted to get a little more specific. Especially when it comes to the cost of the cars. That is certainly an important aspect. We focus a little less on ‘as much horsepower for as few euros as possible’ and we try to inform you a little more about the costs. We all know that a $10,000 Toyota Prius is cheaper to drive than a $10,000 Mercedes-Benz CL500. But how much does it actually matter? And what potential costs are lurking?

In this case, we are looking for a light sports car with a mid-engine. Simply because our editor-in-chief came up with the idea. And not so much a convertible, but a real sports car. In this case with a mid-engine and rear-wheel drive. How much does such a car actually cost if you buy one and drive it? A car where you don’t want to lose much when it’s stationary. So the opposite of an Audi A5 Cabrio 3.0 TDI, so to speak.

Selection criteria light sports car with mid-engine

Current cars Mazda CX-5, BMW 130i Buy / lease Buy Budget 10 to 20, monthly costs as low as possible Annual mileage 10,000 maximum Fuel preference Petrol Reason for purchase Car that doesn’t cost too much when it’s stationary, and offers as much fun as possible when you do drive it Family composition 3 Preferred Models light sports car with mid-engine No go: heavy cars, diesels

(For the calculation of costs, we assume a 40-year-old gentleman from Utrecht, 10,000 km per year, 5 claim-free years, WA +, petrol: 2 euros per litre.)

Toyota MR2 1.8 VVT-i (W30)

€13,995

2003

55,000 km

What is the Toyota MR2 anyway?

As an answer to all the sports cars of the 1990s, Toyota comes with its own convertible, the Toyota MR2. In fact, it’s way too good an answer to a question no one seemed to be asking. In this case we found a rare facelift model. They are equipped with a six-speed gearbox and 16-inch wheels.

How does the Toyota MR2 drive?

In a word: great! The Toyota MR2 is a great and genuine light mid-engine sports car. Maybe even better than a Mazda MX-5. The 1.8 engine with 140 hp is just strong enough (140 hp) to be fun. A sports exhaust and sports filter are almost mandatory to give it just that edge. Because the MR2 is so light, the consumption is not too bad. However, the handling is the USP. The MR2 is so enthusiastic and the butt is constantly communicating with you that it prefers to turn. You can get this car across a roundabout. Disadvantage: the seating position is not great for everyone with the steering wheel that is only adjustable in height.

Cost Toyota MR2:

Consumption: 7.81 liters per 100 km (1 in 12.8)

Motor vehicle tax: 83 euros MRB per quarter (970 kg)

Insurance: 40 euros per month

Cost per month: 197.80

Maintenance prognosis: favourable

The cool thing is that Toyota mainly builds good cars and also builds sports cars with the same philosophy. The MR2 is generally very reliable, so in terms of maintenance costs it is more or less equivalent to a Corolla. The 1.8 is not typically Japanese: the early ones in particular can suffer from oil issues. But with a facelift model you have almost no problems with that. What you have to take into account is that certain specific MR2 parts such as headlights can turn out to be surprisingly expensive.

Depreciation forecast: favourable

The Toyota MR2 no longer depreciates, actually. The car has been around 10 grand for years. But, that doesn’t mean you won’t write off. There are not many copies for sale and some are very nice, but also quite expensive. It is also not the car that you have always promised yourself. The car is quite unknown, so unloved. The corner of Japanese sports car enthusiasts is always smaller than that for an Alfa Spider, for example.

Smart Roadster Brabus (C452)

€ 12,500 (universal garage in the Netherlands)

2005

120,000 km

What is it?

It is actually a sports car from Mercedes-Benz under the SLK. The idea was to make a sports car with as much regular Smart technology as possible. The chassis, the three-cylinder engine, the transmission: it all comes from the regular Smart City Coupé.

How does it drive?

Entertaining! You want a car like that to be fun, and that’s what the car is. The Suprex engine is good for 101 hp, but because of the low weight and relatively high torque it feels above average smooth. The transmission was a point of criticism at the time and still is, but as Doug DeMuro rightly pointed out, the sequential bins have their charms.

Costs Smart Roadster Coupé Brabus

5.85 liters at 100 km (1 at 17.09)

832 kg 63 euros per quarter MRB

35 euros per month insurance

Costs per month: € 153.52

Maintenance forecast: sensitive but affordable

Well, sit down for it, because a lot can go wrong with the Smart Roadster. Really a lot. But it’s not that bad, because the repair costs are nice and low. That is the advantage of many Smart components. We now live in 2023 and most of the more expensive Smart Roadsters have been well taken care of. But keep in mind that they need proper maintenance and you have to tackle everything immediately to prevent problems.

Depreciation forecast: favourable

You will probably see some maintenance costs here. The Smart Roadster Coupé is becoming more expensive and not just a little bit. For years you could find them for a penny, but those times are over. Logical: the bad copies have ended up on the scrapyard. In addition, the Smart Roadster is everything a modern car is not: communicative, overdriven, fun, light and pure.

Opel Speedster

€ 22,000 (private in the Netherlands)

2003

65,000 km

What is it?

In fact, it is a Lotus Elise with an Opel engine and stubborn bodywork. The car was built on a Lotus platform by Lotus. So on the 111 chassis with aluminum ‘box’, where the subframes with the suspension are mounted. This makes the Speedster nice and light. The engine doesn’t sound special, a 2.2 four-cylinder from the Vectra with 147 hp, but don’t forget that a standard Elise had 122 hp at the time and didn’t feel slow either.

How does it drive?

Yes, very well of course. The first thing you notice is that getting in is still quite difficult with that huge sill. Once you’re seated, you’re sitting really, really well. Not that the Smart and Toyota are luxury, but a Speedster is really very spartan. Of course, it’s all about the driving. If you are going to scrub it, it is noticeable that the car is basically understeered, because of safety (with the narrow front tires). It is a car where you have to be delicate with your input, then you will still get it wrong. The limits are further than with the MR2.

Cost Opel Speedster

Consumption 9.01 l / 100 km (1 in 11.1)

Motor vehicle tax: 63 euros per quarter (845 kg)

Insurance: 35 euros

Total per month: € 206.15

Maintenance forecast: something can break, costly

A Speedster is fine on the track, so check whether the car was a trackday special and whether there has been any damage in the past. It happens regularly, so a purchase inspection can save you a lot of misery. The 2.2 unit from Opel is a great engine that can last longer than the car with proper maintenance, they are less sensitive than the K-Series of the Elise (where the head gasket must be replaced regularly).

Maintaining a Speedster is expensive, especially the specific parts and labor time. The master brake cylinder and radiator are points that sometimes need to be replaced and are not expensive in themselves, but to get it in: will cost you at least 1,500 euros. You would think that the tires are cheap, but that is also disappointing. 175/55 R17 can no longer be found and a set of rear tires (245/45 R17) is still 400 per two pieces. Tip, go for 195/45 on the front. Or find a set of rear wheels and mount 205 wide tires. Are you suddenly off the understeer too.

Check it out below Opel Speedster purchase advice:

Depreciation forecast: very favourable

You can save something here, because the Speedster also seems to be on the rise. Especially street cars with low mileage and good maintenance, as you can expect. Prices have been around 20,000 euros for a while now. The disadvantage is that there is too little supply to arrive at a really good average, because many copies are also for sale for a really long time. People who smash this money on a light sports car would rather have the romance and prestige of a Lotus badge instead of an Opel.

YOLO Porsche Boxster (986)

€ 18,950 (universal garage)

75,000 km

1997

What is it?

The cheapest way to drive a relatively modern Porsche. Well, if you still want an open sports car with a mid-engine and don’t drive too many kilometers, then two extra cylinders is a nice option, isn’t it? The Porsche Boxster has an atmospheric six-cylinder boxer engine with rear-wheel drive and a manual gearbox. It doesn’t get much more puristic. In principle, the front of the Boxster 986 is the same as the 911 996. You can even exchange the doors.

How does it drive?

Automotive journalists are spoiled brats. The Boxster received a lot of criticism at the time that it was too sweet and too slow. In 2023, driving a Boxster is a relief. The steering is hydraulic and offers a lot of feeling and communication. The engine is a gem: admittedly not fast, but enough torque and it sounds great. The handling is still of an unprecedented level. The performance is adequate for an affordable sports car.

Cost Porsche Boxster (986)

Insurance: 50 euros per month

Fuel: 1 to 9.95

Motor vehicle tax: 156 euros per 3 months (1,220 kg)

Total per month: € 269.50 per month

Maintenance forecast: something can break and it costs a lot

This is where things go a bit wrong compared to the other cars in this overview. Where the Smart, Toyota and to a lesser extent also the Opel use known technology from cheaper cars, it is exactly the other way around with the Boxster. Many issues of the 911 (996) also plague the Boxster and there are some very expensive ones. You can do the maintenance at the Porsche dealer, but a Boxster specialist is financially more sensible. Advantages: parts are easy to find and obtain.

Check it out below Porsche Boxster (986) purchase advice:

Depreciation forecast: fairly favourable

Simple: Boxsters are on their ass. We are now in the period when the wheat can be separated from the chaff. Neat Boxsters with few kilometers and good maintenance are at least 20,000 euros.

Under that amount you obviously have to make concessions in terms of maintenance, condition or mileage. In principle, the following applies to every car in this overview: if you maintain it properly, you hardly have to write off it. Keep in mind that really huge numbers have been sold, so unless you have a special version it will not shoot into the air.

Conclusion: a light sports car with a mid-engine in front is a piece of emotion. Our tip is to look mainly at the emotion of driving and less than that of the badge. In that respect, the Smart and Toyota are a much better choice than the Speedster and Boxster. The “step up” is attractive, but keep in mind that the costs add up very quickly.

