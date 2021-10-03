D.he Hessian state parliament celebrated the 75th birthday of the state of Hesse and the Hessian constitution with a spectacular light show. During the premiere on Sunday evening, the facade of the Wiesbaden state parliament, facing Schlossplatz, turned into an approximately 2000 square meter screen on which a so-called “3D mapping” was shown.

In order to enable the virtual projection on the facade, the commissioned Bremen-based company Urbanscreen used seven large beamer towers with 15 projectors, which threw the light onto the building over a length of 130 meters and a height of 15 meters. One kilometer of cable was laid during the construction work. The Bremen light artists have already illuminated the Sydney Opera House and the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg.

State Parliament President Boris Rhein (CDU) opened the colorful premiere of the show, which is called “75 Years of Democracy in Hesse”, at around 8.30 pm in front of almost 500 visitors and with a light drizzle. A twenty-minute presentation with pictures from all over Hesse, which had been designed for the anniversary, was shown in five acts. “I think Wiesbaden has never seen anything like it,” said Rhein.

Five more light shows are planned for each evening until October 12th, starting at 7.30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8.30 p.m., 9 p.m. and 9.30 p.m., respectively. The events are freely accessible. However, visitors are asked to wear a mask on Schlossplatz.