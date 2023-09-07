Light announced this Wednesday, the 6th, that it reaffirms its commitment that any decisions to be taken by its management will continue to be based on the best interest of the company and its stakeholders, as well as on the continuity of the provision of services that are the object of the concessions.

Light’s position comes in response to questions from the CVM about the decision of its board of directors, in a meeting held on September 4, to draw up a plan for its exit from the judicial recovery process.



