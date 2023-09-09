You should be able to find a light roadster with an open roof for this budget, right?

For today’s Autoblog Advice we are looking for a light roadster for around 20 grand. We received an email on Willem’s digital doormat (nice name according to my colleague Willem!). Willem first had a Volkswagen Golf Cabriolet, but sold it when he got a lease car (a Peugeot e-208).

Instead he bought a… Westfield!!! Westfield, like Caterham, is a manufacturer of Lotus Seven-like cars. The car is now completely finished and to your liking, so it is finally time for the next car. Yes, that’s how it goes sometimes.

Willem is looking for a light roadster that is just a little more comfortable. It’s not that Willem doesn’t appreciate pure driving (that’s something he really enjoys), but he could appreciate trivial items like a roof.

Wishes and requirements of a light roadster

In short, what is possible in this budget? You can view Willem’s wishes and requirements in the table below:

Current/previous cars: Westfield Sport SE 2.0 Zetec, Peugeot e208 GT (daily), previously: Golf 3 GT Cabrio (first car) Buy / lease: Buy Private / business Privately Budget: €20,000 Annual mileage: 10,000 km Fuel preference: Petrol Reason for purchasing another car: Looking for a replacement for the Westfield; this project is finished, want a slightly “more” car (for example a car with a roof) Family composition: No children Preferred brands/models: British and Italian sports cars (convertible) No-go brands/models: Automatic, FWD, heavy

Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 T-Jet Lusso (348)

€19,950 (private, Netherlands)

2016

105,000 km

What is it?

A Mazda MX-5, but cooler. Or well, different. It is a light roadster with a convertible roof and rear-wheel drive. It doesn’t get much better, does it? Of course, basically this is just a Mazda MX-5 with a different body and a different engine. But is that so bad? The 1.4 MultiJet is a powerful engine and the car is retro but not retro-kitsch.

How does it drive?

Very nice. The 124 Spider is slightly more tailored to comfort, but with a few simple but effective mods you can adjust this accordingly. The nice thing is that you constantly enjoy two fundamental principles: lightweight and rear-wheel drive. The lack of mass is always great (especially when braking and turning into corners) and rear-wheel drive is fun when you drive out of the corner. The car has too little power as standard to make life difficult for the rear tires. There is a more powerful Abarth version, but it is (considerably) more expensive.

Fiat costs

Consumption: 1 to 13.89

Fuel: €136

Weight: 1,025 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €36

Insurance: €35

Costs per month: € 177

Maintenance forecast

It is technically a Mazda, so that must be fine (check the Mazda MX-5 purchase advice here). In this overview, it is a very fresh car anyway, so you can continue to drive it for a while without any issues. The engine is from Fiat and they know how to make a small turbo engine.

Depreciation forecast

Because it is a newer car, you will depreciate it. However, we do not expect that to be much. At least, it won’t be very fast. The standing time of 124 Spiders is relatively short. It’s just like an Alfa Romeo Giulia: new sales were quite modest, but used there are plenty of people who would like to have one. After three years you can easily get half back. If you sell it yourself, a little more. It remains an estimate, but an open sports car is a fairly safe purchase in terms of depreciation.

Lotus Elise S2 122 (Type 111)

€21,999 (Private, Germany)

2002

98,000 km

What is it?

An icon! For 20 grand you are at the bottom of the Elise spectrum. So with the steering wheel on the wrong side. If you don’t want that, you have to look for more money. Fortunately, there are methods to convert the car from right to left, but we would not recommend that to the simplest Elise. The car shares its technology with the Opel Speedster, which also costs around this amount.

How does it drive?

Sublime. The Lotus Elise is a lightweight sports car where everything revolves around a pure driving experience. In that respect, the earlier S2s are perfect. The old 1.8 K-Series is a nice engine and the old Elise are a bit lighter than the younger ones. The controls are heavenly: that’s how you want it. The big advantage of Elise is that driving under normal circumstances is already a lot of fun.

Costs Lotus

Consumption: 1 to 12.41

Fuel: €152

Weight: 710 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €16

Insurance: €45

Costs per month: € 168

Maintenance forecast

Those Rover K-Series engines sometimes need a fresh head gasket. Some owners have chosen to install a different engine. An Audi 1.8T or Honda K20 are two popular options. The Elise is now becoming an older car and there are a few things you need to pay attention to, such as the chassis and bodywork. Fortunately, it is a classic in the making, so there are specialists who can handle this car.

Depreciation forecast

The Lotus Elise has been around 20 grand for a long time. That’s really the bottom line if you don’t want half-finished projects. But you won’t write it off. Investing in a conversion to left-hand drive is expensive, but will make it easier to sell. On the other hand, there are sufficient RHD Elises in circulation on the European car market.

Honda S2000 (AP1)

€19,999

2001

160,000 km

What is it?

A birthday present from Honda to itself. It is an almost perfect classic in the making. The highlight is the engine, but strangely enough the design is ‘growing’ more and more. This car gets more beautiful every day. Yes, we know: this car is actually too heavy to qualify as a light roadster. However, the engine is placed BEHIND the front axle, you have a manual gearbox, rear-wheel drive and a lock. And compared to its competitors, the Honda S2000 is considerably lighter, weighing 300 kg less than the Nissan 350Z Roadster, for example.

How does it drive?

Sensational and that is mainly due to that engine. Up to 5,500 rpm it is a fairly lifeless four-cylinder engine. Great for moving slowly through traffic. But wait until that VTEC kicks in yo. Then all hell breaks loose and the engine produces 241 hp and runs at 9,000 rpm. That will never get boring. The steering is a bit vague and indirect and the chassis is a bit tricky as standard without being communicative. The latter can be adjusted with a good coilover set.

Cost:

Consumption: 1 to 9.83

Fuel: €205 (Euro 98)

Weight: 1,220 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €52

Insurance: €55

Costs per month: €312

Maintenance forecast

It’s Japanese, so nice and cheap. Wrong! The Honda S2000 is Japanese, so it is reliable. But that doesn’t mean cheap. The specific parts can be quite expensive. You must also perform maintenance regularly. That F20C engine needs fresh oil regularly. Unexpected costs, on the other hand, are not too bad.

Depreciation forecast

Honda S2000s have been on the rise for some time now. It is striking that some specimens remain standing for a very long time. Just check that you are buying one from a ‘real’ owner, i.e. someone who has been driving it for a few years. Not one to freak out. Now that is not possible in this budget. The price for right-hand drive feels too high, so if you spend 20 grand on a RHD S2000, you will depreciate considerably.

YOLO: TVR Chimera

€19,950

199600

85,000 km

What is it?

Ultimate freedom on wheels. Not only for the driver, but also for the manufacturer. Not so long ago there was a factory in Blackpool that simply built the coolest cars possible at a fairly reasonable price. Despite the exotic name, the TVR Chimaera is the least exotic of the TVRs. Nevertheless, the car is equipped with an aluminum tubular chassis, polyester bodywork, powerful V8, manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive.

How does it drive?

Very exciting! Even though this is the most all-round TVR, it is still a real sports car. The power of 235 hp is not very convincing, but with a weight of just over 1,000 kg (sorry Willem) it is still more than sufficient. In addition, the Chimaera has something that the other cars do not have: torque! The V8 picks up easily and accelerates immediately. A completely different approach to the light roadster concept, but no less fun.

TVR costs

Consumption: 1 to 6.59

Fuel: €286

Weight: 1,050 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €36

Insurance: €55

Costs per month: €377

Maintenance forecast

It’s a TVR, so you can go grab your wallet. These cars were not very reliable when new and that is not getting any better after all these years, especially if you are shopping at the bottom of the market.

That said, the engine in this case is the old familiar Rover V8, for which many parts (including upgrades) are available. In addition, many parts come from other brands, so it does not necessarily have to be expensive. But overall, this is by far the most expensive car to keep running.

Depreciation forecast

This is also difficult to estimate. The price is already quite competitive, so the depreciation will not be too bad. It will be especially difficult to find a buyer in a few years. On the other hand, many are not for sale and there are always a few car-crazy enthusiasts around. But hey, it’s a Yolo for nothing, of course!

Conclusion light sports car

The challenge mainly lies in the budget. A good light sports car is easily 25-30 grand. There is simply very little supply. In many cases you will not really experience an upgrade, because similar Westfields that Willem already has are also within the budget. So yes, a Lotus Elise or Opel Speedster are the most logical upgrades. An advantage: the monthly costs are so low that saving for a nice Elise will not cost you a fortune each month.

Do you also want advice about your next car? Please complete this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we might find your next dream car!

