Baja California.- During the night of Tuesday and early Wednesday morning light rains are expected to continue and during the course of the day they dissipate in the Baja California Coastal Zone, as reported by the State Civil Protection Coordination (CEPC)

The Coordination added that it is forecast the fall of sleet or snow in the mountainous areas of the statehence temperatures will drop considerably. The population is requested to take precautions and avoid risk areas.

During the day of rains and winds that hit the entity on Tuesday, Civil Protection reported that risk areas were attended to avoid accidents and carry out the removal of stormwater and drainage.

There was no report of any human loss to lament.