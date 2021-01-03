Light drizzle was seen in some areas of Delhi NCR on Sunday morning, light thunderstorm was also seen in some places. Explain that the Meteorological Department had earlier warned that it may rain in Delhi as the wind speed increases. The Meteorological Department has today warned that light to moderate intensity rains with thunderstorms may occur in parts of south-Delhi (Ayanagar, Deramandi, Tughlakabad) and some districts of Haryana.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rainfall to occur over some parts of South-Delhi (Ayanagar, Deramandi, Tughalkabad), and some districts of Haryana: India Meteorological Department – ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021

Cold wave will return

Yesterday also IMD warned that due to western disturbances, rain may occur in Delhi NCR, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Although there is a slight relief from the cold wave, but perhaps this relief will not last long. The Meteorological Department has released a forecast of cold wave on 8 January.

According to information received from the meteorological department, where there is a possibility of rain in Delhi till 5 January due to active western disturbance, snowfall is also forecast in the Himalayan states during this period. Whose answer can be seen in Delhi from January 6 and from January 8, cold wave can occur in many areas of Delhi.

No relief from pollution

Tomorrow Even the air level of Rajdhani remained a serious category and even today there is no hope of relief in it. Despite the rain, the air condition did not improve. It is believed that after the rains today, the people of Delhi will get some relief from this poisonous air. Apart from this, there will be an increase in the minimum temperature in the coming days.

The minimum temperature can reach 9 degrees

According to the forecast released by the Meteorological Department, a record increase in the minimum temperature can be recorded due to rain in the coming days. Under which the minimum temperature of Delhi can be recorded at 9 degrees on Monday. Which will be 2 degrees above normal, while the maximum temperature is likely to remain near 20 degrees. Due to rain, the minimum temperature of Delhi which is likely to be recorded at 9 degree on 6 January is expected to remain 5 degree Celsius due to cold wave at 4 degree on 8 January.