The National Center of Meteorology expected that humid weather will prevail in the morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some interior areas, while it will be partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy, with the possibility of light rain falling on some coastal areas and islands, and a decrease in temperatures, pointing to That the country is exposed to weak surface pressure systems, accompanied by a weak extension of the atmosphere in the upper atmosphere.

The center pointed out that the winds will be northwesterly moderate to active, causing dust in some open areas, with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 km / hr up to 40 km / h at sea.

He explained that the weather tomorrow will remain partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy, with the possibility of light rain still falling in some coastal and northern areas, calling on vehicle drivers to be careful, while the winds remain northwesterly moderate to active speed, with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 km / Q, it reaches 40 km / h at sea.

Regarding Friday’s weather conditions, the center expected it to be wet in the morning, with the possibility of fog or slight fog forming in some interior areas, becoming partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy with the possibility of light rain in the east.

According to the center, the winds are northwest, light to moderate in speed, and are active at times, especially at sea, with a speed of 15 to 30 km / hr, reaching 40 km / h at sea.

The center indicated that the weather next Saturday will be wet in the morning, with the possibility of fog or slight fog forming in some of the northern and eastern interior regions, which will become partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy, with a marked decrease in temperatures.

During “February” the country is affected by the passage of depressions coming from the west, which lead to instability in weather conditions, as clouds multiply, and are punctuated by cumulus rain clouds.





