The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy, with a chance of rain in some areas, especially coastal and northern, and wet at night and Friday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some eastern interior regions, and the winds are moderate to brisk.

Wind Movement: Northwesterly / 20-30 km / h, up to 40 km / hr.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are moderate to turbulent in the evening .. The first tide occurs at 11:17, the second tide at 01:42, the first tide at 18:55, and the second tide at 05:42.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light to medium .. and the first tide occurs at 07:53, the second tide at 21:32, the first tide at 14:41 and the second tide at 03:25.





