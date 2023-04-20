The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather during the blessed Eid Al-Fitr days would be hot during the day and mild to pleasant at night until early morning in general, noting that there would be a gradual rise in temperatures, so that the weather would be fair to partly cloudy in general, and sometimes cloudy in some areas. Southern and Western.

The center pointed out the possibility of light rain on Sunday and Monday, so that the weather will be humid on the coasts during the night and morning hours, with the possibility of light fog forming on Thursday and Friday mornings, while the winds will be northwesterly in general, sometimes turning to northeasterly and southeasterly at night, light to moderate. The speed is sometimes active in some areas during the day, causing dust on Sunday and Monday, while the sea will be light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

With regard to the expected maximum temperatures during the holiday, the center expected it to range between 30 and 38 degrees Celsius on the coasts and islands, 37 and 42 degrees Celsius in the interior regions, 22 and 30 degrees in the mountainous regions, while the minimum temperatures ranged between 21 and 26 on the coasts and islands, and 18 degrees Celsius. And 24 in the interior, and 16 and 22 in the mountainous areas.