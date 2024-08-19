The National Center of Meteorology reported that the general description of the current weather conditions is the presence of an extension of a surface low pressure system from the east, accompanied by an extension of a weak low pressure system in the upper layers of the atmosphere, indicating that the weather from today until next Friday will be partly cloudy to partly cloudy at times, with the possibility of light rain on Wednesday and Friday, and the temperature tends to decrease, and the sea will be light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather today, Monday, will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some southern and eastern areas – low clouds will appear on the eastern coast accompanied by light rain, and the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust and dirt, especially in the north and east, with a speed of 15 to 30, reaching 40 km/h, and the sea will be light to medium in waves, and may be rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the expected weather for tomorrow, Tuesday, is partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some southern and eastern areas – low clouds appear on the eastern coast accompanied by light rain, and the winds are southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust and dirt, especially in the north and east, with a speed of 15 to 30, reaching 40 km/h, and the sea is light to medium waves, may be rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

While the weather on Wednesday will be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some southern and eastern areas – low clouds will appear on the eastern coast accompanied by light rain and temperatures will tend to decrease, and the winds will be southeasterly to easterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust and dirt, especially in the north and east, with a speed of 15 to 30, reaching 40 km/h, and the sea will be medium to rough in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expects the weather on Thursday to be generally clear and partly cloudy at times – low clouds appear on the east coast with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon. Winds: Southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust and sandstorms, with a speed of 15 to 30 km/h, reaching 40 km/h, and the sea is light to medium waves, may be rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather on Friday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some southern and eastern areas with a chance of rain. Low clouds will appear on the eastern coast, and the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust and dirt storms, especially in the north and east, with a speed of 15 to 30, reaching 40 km/h. The sea will be light to medium in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.