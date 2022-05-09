Guadalajara Jalisco.- The Line 4 of the Light Rail in GuadalajaraJalisco already construction work started from the first station located in Adolf Hornwhich will reach Tlajomulco.

The electric train line is expected to will be built in 22 monthsso according to the plans established to date, if there are no complications, it will be ready for operate from the year 2024.

The first station, which is already being worked on, will be at Adolf Horn, however, the entire route will go from the municipality of Tlaquepaque to Tlajomulco, locating the beginning of the route from Fray Angélico del Macrobús.

Therefore, from said Macrobús station, it will go to Las Juntas, in Tlaquepaque, later Periférico Sur, Adolf Horn, Puente Unión del Cuatro, and from there will head to Santa Anitaon the San Sebastián el Grande Highway.

Later you will go to the cruise ship La Fortuna, and will end in the Mariano Escobedo Extension and South Circuit in the municipality of Tlajomulco, with two overpasses throughout its length.

Today the second phase of construction work began, according to the authorities, traffic will not be completely closed but there will be a reduction in lanes, so recommend alternative routes through the avenues of Jesús Michel Gonzáles, Concepción and Javier Mina.