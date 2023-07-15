Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

7/15/2023 – 10:30 am

Share



Light brings six payment options to creditors in its judicial recovery plan, which was handed over to the Rio de Janeiro court yesterday. Of these, four point to full credit recovery, including one that provides for the conversion of debt into shares. The other two relate to a reverse auction with a discount of at least 60% of the credits, and the issuance of new debentures, bonds or debt instruments with a 20% discount.

The first option is the possibility of full and cash receipt of credits of up to R$10,000.00 by each creditor holding debt securities on the date the plan is presented, especially debenture holders. This is aimed at almost 25,000 individual investors (more than 60% of the total) who purchased the company’s debentures.

Another option is the capitalization of unsecured credits held by creditors, under which said creditors will receive new shares to be issued by Light SA, with shareholders being assured preemptive rights to subscribe for the increase.

Two other possibilities that point to full receipt of credits mention that: Light and Light Energia are co-obligated, in the condition of supporting creditor; and that Light and Light SESA are jointly liable, as supporting creditor, participating in the raising of new funds.

The holding of a reverse auction, in order to anticipate the payment of unsecured credits, mentions that only creditors who offer a discount of not less than 60% of the respective credit may participate.

Finally, there is the possibility of issuing new debentures, bonds or equivalent debt instruments to pay the claims held by unsecured creditors, with a 20% discount.























